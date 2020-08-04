50m ago
Leafs D Muzzin leaves game on stretcher
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin left the team's Game 2 qualifying round series match against the Columbus Blue Jackets with 1:52 to play in the third period on Tuesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin left the team's Game 2 qualifying round series match against the Columbus Blue Jackets with 1:52 to play in the third period on Tuesday.
Muzzin fell awkwardly behind the net after a push from Blue Jackets' forward Pierre-Luc Dubois. During the fall, his head landed awkwardly on the back of Oliver Bjorkstrand.
Following the Leafs' 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets, Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said Muzzin was taken to a local hospital and was responsive.
"We're just awaiting his assessment," Keefe said.
The Leafs also added that Muzzin is alert and able to move all limbs.
Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin was transported to hospital following an on-ice collision in the third period tonight. He is alert and able to move all limbs. Further updates will be provided once available.— Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) August 4, 2020