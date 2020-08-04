Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin left the team's Game 2 qualifying round series match against the Columbus Blue Jackets with 1:52 to play in the third period on Tuesday.

Muzzin fell awkwardly behind the net after a push from Blue Jackets' forward Pierre-Luc Dubois. During the fall, his head landed awkwardly on the back of Oliver Bjorkstrand.

Following the Leafs' 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets, Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said Muzzin was taken to a local hospital and was responsive.

"We're just awaiting his assessment," Keefe said.

The Leafs also added that Muzzin is alert and able to move all limbs.