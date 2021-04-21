Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Zach Bogosian is expected to miss time after leaving Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks with an upper-body injury.

Bogosian went to play the puck in the corner mid-way through the second period and lost an edge, slamming hard into the boards. He was able to skate off the ice under his own power but the team ruled him out for good at the start of the third.

"It looks like he's definitely going to miss some time," Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said post-game.

Bogosian had zero points with one shot on goal in 8:31 of ice time prior to his departure.

Following their 6-3 loss to the Canucks, Toronto will be back in action Thursday in Winnipeg against the Jets.