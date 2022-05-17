Leafs staying the course after another playoff disappointment

Dubas: 'It falls on me to find the right pieces to move us ahead'

TORONTO — The Maple Leafs don't appear eager to make changes in the wake of another playoff setback.

Toronto finished the regular schedule with franchise records for points and wins, but failed to advance in the post-season for a sixth straight year after losing in seven games to the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

The team met with the media Tuesday, and Leafs president Brendan Shanahan gave general manager Kyle Dubas and head coach Sheldon Keefe votes of confidence despite the disappointing result.

It also sounds like Toronto's core of talented, high-priced forwards led by Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares and William Nylander will be back in 2022-23 after the group took a step this season, but still couldn't get over the playoff hump.

The Leafs had the Lightning on the ropes in Games 6 and 7, and are now 0-9 over the last five post-seasons with a chance to eliminate an opponent.

Toronto hasn't won a playoff series since 2004.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2022.