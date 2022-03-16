Erik Kallgren will start in net on Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes, head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed on Wednesday. 

 

The 25-year-old rookie made 35 saves in his first NHL start Tuesday in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 4-0 blanking of the Dallas Stars.

Kallgren, who made seven saves in relief of Petr Mrazek in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Arizona Coyotes in his NHL debut, is the fourth Leafs goalie – and first since Garret Sparks in November 2015 – to record a shutout in his first NHL start.

"Just tried to not think too much," said Kallgren, who was greeted with a water-bottle shower from teammates in Toronto's locker room.

Kallgren is 15-8-1 with a .904 save percentage for the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. 