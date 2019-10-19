Toronto Maple Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson left Saturday's game against the Boston Bruins in the third period with a leg injury after blocking a shot and will not return to action.

Andreas Johnsson will not return to tonight's game due to injury (leg). #LeafsForever — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) October 20, 2019

The 24-year-old has two goals and two assists through nine games this season, his third in Toronto.