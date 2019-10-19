41m ago
Leafs' Johnsson leaves with leg injury
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson left Saturday's game against the Boston Bruins in the third period with a leg injury after blocking a shot and will not return to action.
TSN.ca Staff
The 24-year-old has two goals and two assists through nine games this season, his third in Toronto.