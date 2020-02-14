Toronto Maple Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson will require surgery after suffering a knee injury on Thursday night and is expected to miss a minimum of eight weeks, head coach Sheldon Keefe announced.

Johnsson, who injured his knee in a collision with teammate Kaspari Kapanen in the first period of the team's 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars.

The 25-year-old has eight goals and 21 points in 42 games this season, having missed 15 games earlier this year with a leg injury. He is in the first season of a three-year deal signed with the Leafs this past June and carries a $3.2 million cap hit.

In other Maple Leafs injury moves, Keefe said Friday that defenceman Morgan Rielly should be able to begin putting weight on his broken foot next week and the Leafs are hopeful he could return in late March.

If you’re the Leafs you want your top D back asap but if indeed he’s back in late March it means the Leafs can’t use his salary and cap savings ahead of the trade deadline ... only could if he wasn’t back until the playoffs https://t.co/oxb9ElrWLw — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 14, 2020

Rielly has been out since January 12, when he suffered the injury blocking a shot against the Florida Panthers. Rielly leads the Maple Leafs in average ice time at 24:15 per game and had three goals and 27 points in 46 games prior to the injury.

In addition to Rielly, the Leafs are currently without Cody Ceci (ankle) on the blueline and Ilya Mikheyev (wrist laceration) at forward due to injuries.

Also on Friday, goaltender Michael Hutchinson cleared waivers and was loaned to the AHL's Toronto Marlies.