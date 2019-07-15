What should the Leafs expect from Nylander next season?

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander announced Monday he will be switching to No. 88 this season.

The 23-year-old wore No. 39 as a rookie with the Leafs during the 2015-16 season and had worn No. 29 since. He wore No. 88 with MODO in Sweden prior to being drafted.

Making the switch ... what’s old is new again #88



I’ve got you covered Leafs Nation, go to @realsportstoronto to have your jersey recrested on me. pic.twitter.com/gQWHZVxQMo — William Nylander (@wmnylander) July 15, 2019

Nylander scored seven goals and tallied 27 points in 54 regular season games with the Maple Leafs this past season, joining the team mid-season after holding out on contract extension negotiations.

He signed a six-year, $45 million contract in December, which carried a $10.3 million cap hit this past season. He will carry a $6.96 million cap hit through the remaining five years.

Nylander, who was originally selected by the Maple Leafs eighth overall in the 2014 NHL Draft, has 55 goals and 107 points in 239 career NHL games. In 20 career playoff games, Nylander has three goals and 11 points.