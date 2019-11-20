Leafs fire head coach Babcock Head coach Mike Babcock has been fired by the Toronto Maple Leafs after a disappointing 9-10-4 start to the season, Sheldon Keefe, who was coaching the club’s American Hockey League affiliate Marlies, will replace the 56-year-old Babcock, Kristen Shilton writes.

Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

The decision came in the wake of the Leafs’ 4-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday, a sixth consecutive defeat that moved the club to 9-10-4 on the season. It’s the first time the Leafs have fallen below the .500 mark since they were 3-4-3 in November of 2016.

No other coaching changes will be made at this time, leaving Dave Hakstol and Paul McFarland as Keefe's assistants. The 39-year-old’s first game behind the bench for the Leafs will be Thursday night in Arizona.

“Today, we made the decision to relieve Mike Babcock of his coaching duties and named Sheldon Keefe our new head coach,” Leafs president Brendan Shanahan said in a press release. “Over parts of the last five seasons, Mike has played an integral role in changing the direction of our franchise.

“Mike’s commitment and tireless work ethic has put our organization in a better place and we are extremely grateful and appreciative of the foundation he has helped us build here.

“At this time, we collectively felt that it was best to make a change to Sheldon Keefe. Sheldon’s record with the Marlies in terms of development and on-ice success during his time in our organization has compelled us all to feel that he is the right person to take us to the next stage in our evolution.”

Shanahan will speak with the media from Arizona at approximately 6 p.m. ET. General manager Kyle Dubas and Keefe will speak with the media on Thursday morning.

The Leafs fired Babcock exactly one year to the day that the St. Louis Blues removed head coach Mike Yeo in favour of Craig Berube. The struggling Blues, who were 7-9-3 at the time of the firing, went on to be crowned Stanley Cup champions. ​

Babcock, 56, first came to the Leafs in May 2015, signing a record-breaking eight-year, $50-million contract to be the 30th head coach in franchise history. He exits with three years remaining on that contract, having compiled a 173-133-45 regular season record and an 8-12 record in three first-round playoff series.

Babcock had this to say about his firing to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun on Wednesday afternoon:

“[Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment CEO] Larry Tanenbaum talked me into going to Toronto. I would have never gone until I met Larry. He’s one of the finest people I’ve ever met. Had an absolute riot and met another friend for life in [former general manager] Lou Lamoriello.

“I thought we did an amazing job taking a franchise from where it was to where we had 100-point seasons, we set franchise records if I’m not mistaken, got into the playoffs. I’m disappointed we didn’t have the start to the year we wanted and that’s on me. I want to thank the fans. I want to thank the media. I want to thank the city, it was spectacular. I loved every second of it. And I wish the new group nothing but success. Morgan Rielly has been here the whole time. I can’t thank him enough. And all the players I got an opportunity to coach. It’s been fantastic and I wish them nothing but success.’’

Toronto was a team in transition when Babcock arrived, and he famously promised “pain” as the Leafs worked their way back into a competitive team. Toronto finished 30th in the NHL in his first season, which allowed the club to draft Auston Matthews first overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

The Leafs made an unlikely run to the postseason the next year, losing to the Washington Capitals in six games. Toronto made the playoffs each of the next two years under Babcock, falling in Game 7 of the first round both times to the Boston Bruins.

Keefe was hired by the Marlies in June 2015, and since then has registered two of the seven best single-season records in AHL history, going 54-16-6 in 2015-16 and 54-18-4 in 2017-18, winning the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy both years as the AHL’s regular-season champions.

Keefe also led the Marlies to the franchise’s first-ever Calder Cup championship in May 2018. He leaves the Marlies with a 199-89-22-9 record, and having been to the conference finals three times. Currently, the Marlies are 10-2-2-1 on the season.

Prior to joining the Marlies, Keefe was head coach of the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds for three years. He was named the CHL and OHL Coach of the Year in 2014-15.