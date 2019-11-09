Barrie on slow start with Leafs: 'I wish I had the answers for it'

TORONTO – The Maple Leafs announced winger Mitch Marner suffered an ankle injury early in the second period of Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers and would not return.

Marner was out for the second period’s opening face-off and took an awkward fall over Carsen Twarynski’s stick, struggling to stand up and get off the ice. The winger eventually pushed himself along the ice back to Toronto’s bench, making it look as though it was his skate blade, and not an injury, that hampered him.

After missing his regular shift on Toronto’s first power play unit, Marner appeared with the second group instead, but went immediately to the Leafs’ dressing room after completing a 35-second shift.

During the next TV timeout, Marner came onto the ice and skated around to test the area, stopping to check in with Leafs’ trainer Paul Ayotte on the bench. When play resumed, Marner sat on the bench and continued talking with Ayotte, before going back to the Leafs’ room a final time.

Marner has 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 18 games this season.