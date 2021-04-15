Starting goalie Frederik Andersen, who hasn't played since March 18 with a lower-body injury, returned to the practice ice on Thursday.

Andersen was on the ice ahead of the morning skate as the Maple Leafs prepare to take on the Winnipeg Jets.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe says this wasn't the first time Andersen has skated since going down, but is part of the process.

Though there is still no timetable for his return, Keefe said Andersen is slated join the Leafs on their upcoming five-game road trip.

Sheldon Keefe points out that today wasn't Andersen's first time on the ice ... "good sign, he's making progress" but not close to playing



Frederik slated to come on five game road trip, which is "very encouraging" — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 15, 2021

Andersen got some work in with goalie coach Steve Briere before the morning skate.

"It's great to have him around the team and around the guys. He's such a good guy to be around and to see him back on the ice is extremely encouraging for us. He's a good friend and love having him back in the fold," Leafs forward Zach Hyman said after the morning skate.

Andersen is in the final year of a five-year, $25 million contact.

It appears Jack Campbell will get the start between the pipes against the Jets as he was in the starter's net.