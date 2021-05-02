Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters Sunday that injured goaltender Frederik Andersen won't travel with the team to Montreal as he continues to recover from a lower-body injury that has kept him out for nearly two months.

Keefe said Andersen will practice with the team again on Wednesday when they return and Toronto will try to map out a plan for him.

With Jack Campbell leaving practice early for maintenance, Andersen was able to take some shots and increase his workload, which Keefe called a "good step."

He has not appeared in a game since allowing four goals in a loss to the Winnipeg Jets on March 9.

Andersen has a save percentage of .897 and a 2.91 goals-against average in 23 games for the Leafs so far this season.

After their matchup with the Habs on Monday, Toronto will host Montreal at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday and then again on Saturday.