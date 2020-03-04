Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell put part of the blame on himself for Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks.

Campbell, who was making his first start since Feb. 15, made 33 saves as the Maple Leafs were outshot 38-27.

"I just think (Sharks goaltender Martin) Jones outplayed me. Bottom line. I'm not happy about that I feel responsible for this one," Campbell said after the loss.

The Maple Leafs entered the third period tied 2-2 with the Sharks, but San Jose pulled away with two goals in a 50-second span ahead of the halfway mark in the frame.

“When the second intermission came around I thought we had weathered the storm. But I wasn't able to shut the door on them," Campbell said.

Leafs forward Auston Matthews, however, placed the blame of the team for losing the possession battle to the Sharks on the night.

“They just kept coming and coming and a lot of times we just had no push back,” said Matthews, who scored his 46th goal of the season in the loss. “So it was tough to get stuff going our way. We just got cut out and they just continued to play and push into our zone and forced us to tire ourselves out.”

"They dominated us in the second period," forward Mitch Marner added. "They did what they wanted and they won the puck battles. We weren't strong enough to hold them off. We just have to be consistent on every shift."

Tuesday marked Campbell's first regulation loss since joining the Leafs last month. He has a 3-1-1 record with a .913 save percentage and a 2.73 goals-against average since being traded along with Kyle Clifford from the Los Angeles Kings.

The Maple Leafs continue to sit third in the Atlantic Division after Tuesday's loss with 78 points, five points ahead of the Florida Panthers who have a game in hand.