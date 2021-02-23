Frederik Andersen was a late scratch for Monday's game against the Calgary Flames due to a lower-body injury and, while the goaltender is listed as day-to-day, Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said he isn't sure when Andersen will be back in net.

"It's all I got for you," Keefe said after Monday's 3-0 loss. "I don't know what's going to happen from here."

With backup Jack Campbell still sidelined with a leg injury, Michael Hutchinson made his second start of the season, turning aside 30 of 33 shots in the loss. Joseph Woll, who has never appeared in an NHL game, served as Hutchinson's backup.

The 31-year-old Andersen has a goals-against average of 2.69 and a save percentage of 9.05 in 16 games so far this season.

Hutchinson, 30, is now 1-1 with a .914 save percentage and a 3.05 goals-against average.

The Maple Leafs will face the Flames again on Wednesday night.