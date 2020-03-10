The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Tuesday that they have signed forward Mikhail Abramov to a three-year entry deal.

The 18-year old from Moskva, Russia., was selected by the Maple Leafs in the fourth-round of the 2019 NHL Draft with the 115th overall pick.

After being drafted, Abramov returned to the Victoriaville Tigres of the QMJHL. He played in 63 games there, recording 25 goals and 41 assists for 76 points. He leads the team and ranks fifth among U19 skaters in points in the QMJHL.