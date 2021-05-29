36m ago
Leafs' Muzzin (LBI) out for rest of Game 6
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin will not return to Game 6 against the Montreal Canadiens after sustaining a lower-body injury, the team announced.
TSN.ca Staff
The 32-year old has two goals and one assists in the series. Muzzin scored four goals and added 23 assists in 53 regular season games.
