Leafs' Muzzin (LBI) out for rest of Game 6

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin will not return to Game 6 against the Montreal Canadiens after sustaining a lower-body injury, the team announced.

Jake Muzzin (lower body) will not return to tonight‘s game. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) May 30, 2021

The 32-year old has two goals and one assists in the series. Muzzin scored four goals and added 23 assists in 53 regular season games.

