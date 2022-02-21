Toronto Maple Leafs veteran defenceman Jake Muzzin left Monday's game against the Montreal Canadiens late in the second period after a collision.

Muzzin and Habs defenceman Chris Wideman collided with each other in Montreal's zone with Muzzin falling and hitting his head on the ice. After receiving attention he was able to leave under his own power to the dressing room.

Muzzin missed the third period for precautionary reasons as the Leafs dropped a 5-2 decision. The team announced he would spend the night in Montreal for further testing and observation.

#Leafs Keefe says Muzzin will stay in Montréal tonight for continued observation and testing. No further update. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) February 22, 2022

The 33-year-old native of Woodstock, Ont., has two goals and 10 assists over 40 games in 2021-22 with the Maple Leafs, his fourth year in Toronto.

Muzzin has had some bad luck with injuries during his time in Toronto, including missing time with a broken foot in 2019-20 and seven games earlier this season with a concussion.