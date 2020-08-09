Despite Game 4 collapse, Tortorella insists: 'We feel we have the momentum'

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin skated for the first time on Sunday since suffering a scary injury near the end of Tuesday's Game 2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said it was the first time he left his hotel room since getting back from the hospital.

“Great to see him around our team," said Keefe.

Keefe says Jake Muzzin skated this morning ... it was the first time he left his hotel room since getting back from hospital



“Great to see him around our team" — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) August 9, 2020

The 31-year-old fell awkwardly behind the net after a push from Blue Jackets' forward Pierre-Luc Dubois. During the fall, his head landed awkwardly on the back of Oliver Bjorkstrand.

Through the first two games of the play-in series, Muzzin was averaging 18:48 of ice time with no points. He had six goals and 23 points in 53 games during the regular season while averaging 21:36 of ice time per game.

Toronto plays Columbus Sunday night with a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on the line.