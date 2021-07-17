TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have reinforced their depth in net, signing goalie Joseph Woll to an extension.

The one-year, two-way deal is worth a league-minimum US$750,000.

The Leafs announced the news Saturday as NHL teams finalize their protected lists ahead of Wednesday's expansion draft.

Woll, 23, has yet to appear in an NHL game after being picked 62nd overall by Toronto in the 2016 entry draft.

The native of Dardenne Prairie, Mo., has played 47 games with the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies, recording a 18-23-3 record with a .884 save percentage and a 3.68 goals-against average.

Woll previously played for Boston College, putting up a .919 save percentage and 2.51 goals-against average in 101 games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2021.