'The game meant more to them': Leafs see blowout in Tampa as 'one off'

Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Kyle Clifford and Wayne Simmonds were both fined on Friday for actions against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Clifford was fined $2,500 for high-sticking Corey Perry, while Simmonds received a $2,250 fine for charging Mikhail Sergachev in the Leafs' 8-1 blowout loss Thursday night.

Both fines were the maximum allowable under the CBA for Cifford who carries a $1 million cap hit this season and Simmonds, signed at a $900,000 salary.

Neither Clifford or Simmonds received penalties for the actions they were fined for, but both received 10-minute misconducts in the third period of the loss.

The Maple Leafs will continue their Florida road trip against the Panthers on Saturday.