In the midst of a three-game winless skid, the Toronto Maple Leafs shuffled their lines Monday ahead of their game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Michael Bunting and William Nylander were moved to the team's top line with centre Auston Matthews, while Mitch Marner was moved to a line with John Tavares and Alex Kerfoot.

Free agent-signee Nick Ritchie, who was previously on a line with Matthews and Marner, was dropped to the fourth line with Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds.

Lines at Leafs morning skate



Bunting - Matthews - Nylander

Kerfoot - Tavares - Marner

Engavll - Kampf - Kase

Ritchie - Spezza - Simmonds @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 25, 2021

Marner and Tavares played on a line together for the majority of the 2018-19 season, but Matthews and Marner have been together for most of Sheldon Keefe's tenure as head coach.

Jack Campbell is expected to start against the Hurricanes, while Travis Dermott skated with Rasmus Sandin, suggesting Timothy Liljegren will be a scratch on defence.

Other Leafs lineup notes from Raleigh:



Jack Campbell in starter’s net



Travis Dermott back with Rasmus Sandin … Timothy Liljegren projects to be a scratch @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 25, 2021

The Maple Leafs have a 2-3-1 record to start the season, while the Hurricanes are a perfect 4-0-0.