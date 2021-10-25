6m ago
Struggling Maple Leafs put Nylander, Bunting with Matthews
In the midst of a three-game winless skid, the Toronto Maple Leafs shuffled their lines Monday ahead of their game against the Carolina Hurricanes.
TSN.ca Staff
'The mood ain't great': Keefe focused on keeping Leafs confident
In the midst of a three-game winless skid, the Toronto Maple Leafs shuffled their lines Monday ahead of their game against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Michael Bunting and William Nylander were moved to the team's top line with centre Auston Matthews, while Mitch Marner was moved to a line with John Tavares and Alex Kerfoot.
Free agent-signee Nick Ritchie, who was previously on a line with Matthews and Marner, was dropped to the fourth line with Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds.
Marner and Tavares played on a line together for the majority of the 2018-19 season, but Matthews and Marner have been together for most of Sheldon Keefe's tenure as head coach.
Jack Campbell is expected to start against the Hurricanes, while Travis Dermott skated with Rasmus Sandin, suggesting Timothy Liljegren will be a scratch on defence.
The Maple Leafs have a 2-3-1 record to start the season, while the Hurricanes are a perfect 4-0-0.