Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting was fined $2,000 for diving/embellishment on Thursday.

The fine is a result of an incident that occurred in the second period of last Wednesday's win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Bunting was first issued a warning after incident against the Nashville Predators in November.

he fine goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Bunting's next citation will cost him $3,000, while five incidents would lead to a $5,000 fine for him and a $2,000 fine for head coach Sheldon Keefe.

The 26-year-old has 17 goals and 35 points in 50 games with the Maple Leafs this season, his first with the team. Bunting had 10 goals and 13 points in 21 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season.