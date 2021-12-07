The Toronto Maple Leafs placed forward Mitch Marner and defenceman Rasmus Sandin on injured reserve Tuesday.

The Maple Leafs recalled defencemen Alex Biega and Kristiāns Rubīns, along with forward Alex Steeves from the AHL's Toronto Marlies, assigning Joey Anderson back to the Marlies to clear space on the roster.

Marner missed the team's back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday against the Minnesota Wild and Winnipeg Jets, being held out for "precautionary reasons" after a collision in practice with defenceman Jake Muzzin last week. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported earlier Tuesday Marner is expected to miss an additional week or two with an undisclosed injury.

Sandin is expected to miss two-to-three weeks after a knee-on-knee collision on Sunday.

The Maple Leafs, who will host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, are also expected to be without forward Jason Spezza short-term as he awaits the results of a in-person hearing with the department of player safety.

Additionally, defenceman Travis Dermott was absent from the team's morning sakte, with Rubins drawing in beside Timothy Liljegren.

Marner has six goals and 21 point in 24 games this season. The 24-year-old had 20 goals and 67 points in 55 games last season.

The Thornhill, Ont. native has 109 goals and 379 points in 379 games over his career with the Maple Leafs.

Sandin, 21, has eight assists in 25 games this season.