Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner said Thursday he is okay after being involved in awkward collision in the final drill of practice and will be in the lineup when the Maple Leafs face the San Jose Sharks on Friday night.

Marner did not take another rep after falling to the ice from a collision with defenceman Jake Muzzin in the offensive zone late in the team's skate Thursday. He left the ice surface as soon as practice ended, breaking from his usual routine of staying late for individual work.

The 22-year-old has three goals and leads the Leafs with 12 points in 11 games this season. He posted a career-high 26 goals and 94 points last season before signing a six-year, $65.3 million contract in September.

The Maple Leafs are currently without forward John Tavares, who remains sidelined with a broken finger. Tavares was given a timeline of at least two weeks after suffering the injury last Wednesday and said Thursday he could not give an updated timeline.

Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock said defenceman Morgan Rielly, who was absent from practice on Thursday, will also dress against the Sharks.