Leafs’ Rielly doing his part to shut down McDavid The Maple Leafs have held Oilers superstar Connor McDavid to just one point in five-on-five play in three games this season and head coach Sheldon Keefe says defenceman Morgan Rielly deserves much of the credit as he has “defended fast and hard and competitive,” Mark Masters writes.

TSN Toronto Reporter Mark Masters reports on the Maple Leafs, who practised in Edmonton on Friday ahead of Saturday night’s game against the Oilers.

The Leafs have held Connor McDavid to one point in five-on-five play in three games this season and Sheldon Keefe credits defenceman Morgan Rielly for helping limit the NHL's scoring leader.

"He's played a lot against McDavid and he's done a really good job," the Leafs head coach said. "Obviously, [TJ] Brodie is playing a role in that as well, but when we just zero in on Morgan's game there's a lot of things to like there on both sides of the puck ... That is a matchup that a year ago he wouldn't have had. Now, we have given him that and he has taken that on. He has still played his game offensively, but he has defended fast and hard and competitive."

Keefe believes improved gap control is helping Rielly elevate his game.

"In terms of changing the dynamic, it's less time in our end, less space for people to operate on the rush," Keefe said. "I think he's been more physical in the defensive zone as well."

"It's really a group effort," Rielly insisted. "If we have a high forward and good back pressure I think it just makes our job a lot easier and makes it easier to keep that gap."​

Rielly, who was victimized by McDavid on a highlight-reel goal last season, was asked to assess how the Leafs have handled the Oilers captain so far this season.

"It's always hit and miss," the 26-year-old said. "With those high-end players they're always going to get their chances and you just try and limit them. You try and keep them to the outside, you try and keep a tight gap, close on them quick, but with a player like that, I mean, he's always going to end up on the scoresheet."

On Thursday night, McDavid was held without a shot for the first time this season, but still managed to produce two assists on the power play.

"That's just how it goes sometimes," said Rielly. "He's able to create space for himself and it's our job to try and take that away and close on him quickly, but he's not their only guy. They got some dangerous players over there that we got to be aware of. And, overall, as a group that's been important for us to key in on their top guys and be a bit more challenging to play against."

The Leafs and Oilers have each scored once in the 28 minutes and 21 seconds that Rielly and McDavid have shared the ice in five-on-five play this season.

Last season, Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl earned the toughest matchups for Keefe, but Rielly wasn't exactly himself as an undisclosed injury hampered him at the start of the year and then a broken foot cost him eight weeks.

"When he's healthy, like he is right now, he's an elite defenceman," said centre Auston Matthews. "It’s always fun getting out there with him. When he's moving the way he is and the way he can, getting involved on both sides of the ice, it just makes all of our jobs easier in all three zones.”

"He skates better than most defencemen in the league," added goalie Frederik Andersen. "That’s helping him come up and down the ice. He's been awesome."

Rielly's skating has long been his calling card and it's been especially evident to start this season.

"I don't think I was aware of just how good of a skater he is," said first-year Leaf Jimmy Vesey. "His skating is unbelievable. Some of the situations he's in with a guy right on his hip and he escapes like there’s nothing to it, it's really impressive."

Rielly has six points in the last three games and is leading all Leafs defencemen in average ice time this season at 23 minutes and 24 seconds.

"Just confidence with the puck," said Mitch Marner when asked what's standing out about Rielly. "His calmness coming up the ice with the puck and kind of being a fourth guy to come up in the rush and be able to carry it up himself and set stuff up. Usually when that's happening it's when our offence is at its best."

Rielly, as is often the case, didn't want to delve into his personal success. He pointed out that many players, including Matthews, Marner and John Tavares, used the lengthy off-season to add elements to their game.

"He's probably one of the mo​st unselfish teammates that I'​ve ever come about," Leafs president Brendan Shanahan told season-seat members in a pre-season interview with Leafs Nation Network. "The guys all love him. This is a guy that is constantly through his words, but more importantly through his actions, always putting his team first."

The Leafs’ power play is clicking at a scorching 42.9 per cent to start the season, which ranks second in the NHL. With new assistant coach Manny Malhotra calling the shots, the team has changed its approach going with two balanced units instead of one stacked group.

"Guys have adjusted well," said Keefe. "Whatever we have done, the players have responded well. In a season with no exhibition and very limited practice time, that is a very positive thing. Credit to the players for executing and to Manny for the plan he has put together."

The addition of Wayne Simmonds has changed the dynamic on the top unit, which features Matthews and Marner on the flanks. Since the start of the 2011-12 season, only Washington's Alex Ovechkin (162) and Tampa Bay's Steven Stamkos (106) have scored more power-play goals than Simmonds (98).

"Simmer in front of the net is one of the best in the league [with] what he does with his stick and how he sets himself up," noted Marner. "He's always ready to get a shot tip in there or be around for second opportunities. He's told me about five times don't be afraid to shoot at his chest and ... he's not lying either. He will eat it off the chest, [let it] bounce down and get a second opportunity and he doesn't care."

"We wanted to score more of those type of goals," noted Keefe. "When you have a presence like that in front of the net whether it's Simmer or [Zach Hyman], you know, it encourages players to shoot the puck because they feel like it has a chance to go in. Usually if you don't have traffic, you know, save for maybe one or two of our guys, you're not scoring on NHL goalies."

During Thursday's win, Simmonds deflected home a Marner shot. Marner also assisted on a Simmonds’ power-play goal in Calgary on Sunday.

"He's got elite vision, first and foremost," observed Simmonds. "​His patience is otherworldly. He calms the game down so much and he just sees everything. It's been a pleasure being able to be on that unit."

Marner leads the Leafs with six power-play points, but Tavares is right behind with five. Tavares and William Nylander are on the second unit with Jason Spezza and Hyman.

Rielly, Brodie and Mikko Lehtonen have taken turns quarterbacking the units.

Joe Thornton was in the bumper spot with the top group before getting injured. Alex Kerfoot is now in that spot.

Nylander, who served as the net-front presence last year, scored seconds after a penalty on Kyle Turris expired on Thursday. The Swede has shifted back to the flank this season.

"We had Nylander playing down at the goal line last year and he was more of scoring threat himself and attacking the net, not so much a traffic presence, so it is a different dynamic and we found success with it," said Keefe.

Thirteen Leafs have registered a power-play point so far in 2020-21, which already beats last year's total of 12.



"We've been flowing pretty nice with these two units," said Matthews, who scored the game-wining goal on the power play Thursday night. “We're moving it well. The biggest thing is when we need a goal it seems like we're coming through."

The Leafs also got a game-winning goal on the power play last week against the Oilers with Tavares deflecting in a Marner shot.

"We're not afraid to shoot the puck right now and that’s when we’re at our best is when guys are shooting the puck and getting second opportunities," said Marner.

Keefe noted the team won't hesitate to reunite the stacked unit with Marner, Matthews, Tavares and Nylander if needed.

"Sometimes the other team is in lanes and it's harder to get pucks to the net so you need a different look and having the flexibility of merging Auston and Mitch with John and Will gives a different look so we're finding that balance as we go."

The Leafs clicked at 26.5 per cent in 47 games after Keefe took over last season, which ranked second in the NHL.

The Leafs are off to a 7-2-0 start, including 5-0-0 in one-goal games.

"There’s definitely a belief that’s growing in our group," said Spezza. "Winning breeds confidence and we're starting to believe we can win every night and that’s a good feeling for a team."

The Leafs have focused on making defensive improvements this season and Keefe is happy with the early returns.

"For the most part, we have defended really well," he said. "I guess ‘well’ isn't the right term. We have defended hard. The guys are working and we have really significantly cut down on the high-danger chances and odd-man rushes. The players have been really committed to that. It has been far from perfect. We have a lot of areas to grow. We are not even close to being the team that we can be and would need to be, but a lot of positive things have gotten us to be 7-2."

The Leafs are allowing 27.2 shots per game this season, which ranks ninth in the NHL. Last season, they allowed 31.9, which ranked 19th.

After being a healthy scratch for the first time this season on Tuesday, Spezza responded with a goal, assist and four shots on Thursday night.

"Sheldon told me it's been a lot of hockey in a short period of time and thought I could benefit from a day of rest and with a day off [Wednesday] it gave me some time to recover and obviously he was right," the 37-year-old said. "I felt good and had a little bit of extra jump. It's good when things like that work out."

Keefe is still searching for the right mix on the fourth line and wanted to get a look at some other players.

"Obviously, you like to play every night, but you have to respect the coach's decision and when you're not playing you have to take the rest and make sure you're ready to go," Spezza said.

"The rest is important," said Keefe. "We have to try to manage that when we can when it comes to Spezz. I thought he gave us some good things whether it is power play, he obviously got us the goal, and his line gave us some good shifts at different times."

Spezza's goal was his first since Feb. 7, a span of 27 games if you count the five in the qualifying-round series against Columbus. Was there a sense of relief?

"No, I'm not judging my play on goals and assists anymore," he said. "I'm in a different role and I have to make sure I play that role well and be fine with it. I'm trying to give positive shifts."

It wasn't all positive for Spezza on Thursday as Keefe didn't like the offensive-zone penalty he took in the second period. That was part of a parade to the penalty box by the Leafs who were shorthanded seven times.

The Leafs have now been whistled for 38 minors so far this season, which is third most in the NHL.

"We've taken a lot of tripping penalties and I really have to look at those a lot closer and that will be part of what we do during that little break that's coming," Keefe said. "A lot of the time the players are doing what you're asking them to, getting their stick down on the ice and they're looking to win pucks. We've taken a lot of penalties this season where we've won the puck yet the follow through of winning the puck gets into skates and trips people up so I don’t know if that’s just happenstance or if it's something we can bring to the players attention, but definitely what we know is we’ve taken too many and that's allowed teams to get back into games."

After wrapping up the road trip on Saturday, the Leafs won't play again until Thursday when they face the Vancouver Canucks for the first time this season.

With the win on Thursday, Andersen maintained his perfect record in Edmonton. The goalie is 7-0-0 in the Alberta capital.

"I don't really look at that stuff," Andersen insisted. "I didn't know that record.”

---

Lines at Friday's practice:

Hyman − Matthews − Marner

Nylander − Tavares − Mikheyev

Vesey − Kerfoot − Simmonds

Barabanov − Engvall − Spezza

Brooks − Boyd − Anderson

Rielly − Brodie

Muzzin − Holl

Lehtonen − Bogosian

Sandin − Dermott

Andersen

Hutchinson