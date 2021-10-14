Leafs top list of most valuable NHL teams at $2 billion

The Toronto Maple Leafs are the National Hockey League's most valuable franchise with a value of $2 billion, according to Sportico.

Rounding out the top-five are the New York Rangers ($1.87 billion), Montreal Canadiens ($1.58 billion), Chicago Blackhawks ($1.36 billion) and the Boston Bruins ($1.31 billion).

On Sportico's full list including the other men's professional sports leagues in North America, the NFL, NBA, MLB and MLS, the Maple Leafs rank 59th.

The other Canadian NHL franchises are valued as follows: Edmonton Oilers ($1.16 billion), Vancouver Canucks ($980 million), Calgary Flames ($840 million), Winnipeg Jets ($750 million) and Ottawa Senators ($540 million).

The average NHL team is worth an estimated $930 million, compared to $3.5 billion in the NFL, $2.3 billion in the NBA and $2.2 billion in MLB.