1h ago
TSN.ca Staff
Leafs' Foligno out for Thursday's game and doubtful for Saturday
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Foligno is considered day-to-day, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Wednesday.
Keefe said Foligno will not play Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens and will likely miss Saturday's game as well.
Foligno left Monday’s overtime loss to the Canadiens in the second period with an upper-body injury. He was held pointless in 9:05 of ice time on the night before exiting
The 33-year-old has four assists in five games since joining the Mape Leafs in a trade deadline deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He has seven goals and 20 points in 47 games between the two teams this season.
The Maple Leafs did get some additional good news on the injury front Wednesday as Zach Hyman and Riley Nash, also acquired from Columbus at the deadline, skated with the team in non-contact jerseys.
Keefe said Hyman and Nash are unlikely to play in either of the team's games this week, and it remains to be seen if they'll be cleared to play next week.