Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek has cleared waivers and Harri Sateri has been claimed by the Arizona Coyotes after signing with the Maple Leafs on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Mrazek has appeared in 17 games this season with the Maple Leafs, posting a record of 10-6 with a 3.48 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage.

Mrazek is in the first season of a three-year, $11.4 million contract.

Sateri, 32, needed to go on waivers before he can play for the remainder of the season. He won gold with Finland at the Beijing Olympics and posted a 14-16-5 record with a 2.02 GAA and .926 SV over 38 games in the KHL this past season. He has nine game of NHL experience, all with the Florida Panthers during the 2017-18 campaign.

In other waivers news, Derrick Pouliot was claimed by the Seattle Kraken after being signed by the Vegas Golden Knights and the Vancouver Canucks claimed Brad Richardson from the Calgary Flames.