2h ago
Leafs lose G Sateri to Coyotes on waivers; Mrazek clears
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek has cleared waivers and Harri Sateri was been claimed by the Arizona Coyotes after signing with the Maple Leafs on Sunday.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek has cleared waivers and Harri Sateri has been claimed by the Arizona Coyotes after signing with the Maple Leafs on Sunday.
The 30-year-old Mrazek has appeared in 17 games this season with the Maple Leafs, posting a record of 10-6 with a 3.48 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage.
Mrazek is in the first season of a three-year, $11.4 million contract.
Sateri, 32, needed to go on waivers before he can play for the remainder of the season. He won gold with Finland at the Beijing Olympics and posted a 14-16-5 record with a 2.02 GAA and .926 SV over 38 games in the KHL this past season. He has nine game of NHL experience, all with the Florida Panthers during the 2017-18 campaign.
In other waivers news, Derrick Pouliot was claimed by the Seattle Kraken after being signed by the Vegas Golden Knights and the Vancouver Canucks claimed Brad Richardson from the Calgary Flames.