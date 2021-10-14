Jack Campbell replaced Petr Mrazek for the third period against the Ottawa Senators Thursday night after the Toronto Maple Leafs goalie suffered a groin injury in the second period.

Goaltender Petr Mrázek will not return to tonight’s game due to injury (groin). — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) October 15, 2021

The 29-year-old Mrazek, who signed a three-year contract with the Maple Leafs this summer, allowed three goals on 23 shots in his first regular season start with his new team.

A native of Czech Republic, Mrazek posted a 6-2-3 record with a 2.06 goals-against average and a 0.923 save percentage over 12 games with the Carolina Hurricanes last season, his ninth in the NHL.