The Toronto Maple Leafs announced changes to their hockey development department with a promotion for Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser to senior director of player development and the addition of Hockey Hall of Famer Danielle Goyette as the club's director of player development.

Additionally, Darryl Belfry, a player development consultant, and Belfry Hockey Inc. will oversee technical development of players and staff, while Will Sibley has been promoted to director of development operations and analysts.

A Hockey Hall of Famer and four-time Olympic gold medalist, Wickenheiser has been with the Leafs since 2018, joining the club as an assistant director of player development. A native of Shaunavon, Sask., the 42-year-old Wickenheiser completed her medical degree from the University of Calgary's Cumming School of Medicine earlier this month.

Goyette, 55, is a native of Saint-Nazare, Que. A two-time Olympic gold medalist, Goyette had been serving as the head coach of the Calgary Dinos women's hockey team since 2007. With the Dinos, Goyette captured the 2012 CIS Championship. Since the end of her playing days in 2007, Goyette has served as an assistant coach with the women's national team on three occasions, winning gold at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and at the 2012 IIHF Women's World Championship in Burlington, VT. A winner of eight world championships, Goyette was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2013.

Belfry has worked with the Leafs since 2014 and his company has clients across the NHL including Leafs forwards Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Jason Spezza.

Sibley joined the Leafs organization in 2017 as the video coach for the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies. He transitioned to the Leafs' front office ahead of the 2019-2020 season as a hockey operations analyst before being promoted to director of video and prospect analysis at the beginning of the 2020-2021 season.