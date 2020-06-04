Ferraro shares why he thinks we could see Leafs prospect Robertson during the playoffs

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Nick Robertson has been named the 2019-20 CHL Sportsman of the Year.

The Peterborough Petes forward led the entire Canadian Hockey League with 55 goals in 46 games played. He also added 31 assists with 40 penalty minutes.

“I want to thank the CHL for awarding me the most sportsmanlike player of the year,” Robertson said in a release. “I just want to thank my organization the Peterborough Petes as well as the GM Mike Oke, head coach Rob Wilson, and my teammates. And finally I’d like to thank the fans in Peterborough for all of their support and making it an electrifying building every night. I hope everyone stays safe and healthy.”

The 18-year-old was selected in the second round, 53rd overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft by the Maple Leafs.

The Northville, Michigan native played for Team USA at the 2020 World Juniors and scored two goals with three assists in five games as his team was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Finland.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Seth Jarvis of the Western Hockey League’s Portland Winterhawks and Calgary Flames prospect Jakob Pelletier of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Moncton Wildcats were the other finalists for the award.