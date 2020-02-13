The Toronto Maple Leafs placed goaltender Michael Hutchinson on waivers Thursday, eight days after acquiring Jack Campbell from the Los Angeles Kings.

Hutchinson, 29, had served as Frederik Andersen's primary backup this season prior to the Maple Leafs trading for Campbell last Wednesday. Campbell then started each of the team’s past three games while Andersen was sidelined with a neck injury, posting a 2-0-1 record.

Hutchinson has a 4-9-1 record with the Leafs this season with an .886 save percentage and a 3.66 goals-against average. He allowed three goals on 13 shots upon replacing the injured Andersen in a loss to the Florida Panthers last Monday and stopped 30 of 34 shots faced in a loss to the New York Rangers last Wednesday prior to the Campbell trade.

The Barrie, Ont. native is scheduled to become unrestricted free agent in July and carries a $700,000 cap hit this season. The Maple Leafs acquired Hutchinson in December 2018 from the Panthers for a fifth-round draft pick.

Hutchinson has a career NHL record of 50-52-14 with a .905 save percentage and a 2.81 goals-against average in 126 games with the Winnipeg Jets, Panthers and Maple Leafs.