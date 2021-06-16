1h ago
Maple Leafs re-sign Spezza on one-year deal
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed veteran forward Jason Spezza to a one-year, $750,000 contract extension on Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
What would the Leafs look like if Lou Lamoriello was still the GM?
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed veteran forward Jason Spezza to a one-year, $750,000 contract extension on Wednesday.
Spezza scored 10 goals and posted 30 points in 54 games last season - his highest point total since posting 50 points in 68 games with the Dallas Stars in 2016-17. He added three goals and five points in seven playoff games this season.
The 38-year-old will return to the Maple Leafs for a third straight season with the team and extend his NHL career into a 19th year. He spent the last two seasons playing on one-year, $700,000 deals.
Drafted second overall by the Ottawa Senators in 2001, Spezza has 351 goals and 970 points in 1,177 career NHL games.
More details to follow.