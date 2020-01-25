Dreger on Muzzin's value and whether or not he would be 'affordable' to Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Saturday that they have recalled forward Trevor Moore and defenceman Jake Muzzin from their conditioning loans with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.

The @MapleLeafs have recalled forward Trevor Moore and defenceman Jake Muzzin from their conditioning loans with the @TorontoMarlies (AHL). #LeafsForever — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) January 25, 2020

Both Muzzin and Moore were in the lineup Friday night for the Marlies against the Cleveland Monsters. Moore tallied a goal while Muzzin had three shots in the victory.

The 30-year-old Muzzin has not played since Dec. 27 after fracturing his foot blocking a shot in a game against the New Jersey Devils.

In 38 games so far this season, Muzzin has three goals and 10 assists in 21:21 of average ice time per game. He was acquired by the Leafs last winter in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings.

Moore, 24, has not played since suffering a concussion on Dec. 21 against the Detroit Red Wings. Moore has played just 22 games this season due to shoulder and concussion issues.

The Thousand Oaks, CA., native has recorded three goals and two assists with a -1 rating this season. In 47 NHL games between two seasons, Moore has recorded five goals and eight assists.