Leafs' Nash skates for first time since trade
Riley Nash was on the ice Thursday for the first time since being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of the trade deadline. Nash, acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 9 for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, sustained a knee injury on April 4 playing against the Florida Panthers.
He was wearing No. 20 as he skated Thursday.
The 31-year-old posted two goals and seven points in 37 games with the Blue Jackets this season prior to the injury.
A veteran of 578 games, Nash has 63 goals and 172 points in his NHL career with the Blue Jackets, Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes.