McKenzie: Dubas is juggling a lot of different things with Marner being the biggest

The Toronto Maple Leafs are quietly shopping backup goaltender Garret Sparks, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Hearing from a few sources that the Maple Leafs have quietly been shopping Garret Sparks. The backup goalie, 25, has one year left on his deal paying him $750k. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 14, 2019

The 25-year-old posted a 8-9-1 record with a 3.15 goals-against average and a 0.902 save percentage over 20 games as a backup behind Frederik Andersen in 2018-19 with the Leafs.

Sparks left the team ahead of their playoff run to focus on his own play with goalie coaches Steve Briere and Jon Elkin, leaving Michael Hutchinson to serve as the Leafs backup in their first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins.

“I’m in agreement that I haven’t played to the degree we all know I can play,” Sparks said in April. “Extra work isn’t a bad thing. They just [told me] Hutch would be up for a little bit and it was on me to go do some work. It’s all part of being a pro.”

Sparks, the AHL's goaltender of the year last season, has one year left on his current contract with a cap hit of $750,000.