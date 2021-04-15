Foligno: 'This is an opportunity to go and realize my dream of trying to win a Stanley Cup'

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed 2020 first-round pick Rodion Amirov to a three-year entry level contract on Thursday.

The deal begins for the 2021-2022, but with Amirov's KHL season now complete, he will report to the AHL's Toronto Marlies and Maple Leafs development program after visa and quarantine requirements are met.

"Our Club is pleased to have Rodion formally signed today. We look forward to welcoming Rodion to Canada in the coming weeks and having him begin working with our player development staff in Toronto," Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said. "We also look forward to continuing to work with Ufa with his development next season. Ufa has done an excellent job guiding Rodion's development as a player to date and we are excited to work very closely with them through the summer and into the future."

Amirov, 19, had nine goals and 13 points in 39 games with Salavat Yulaev this season. He appeared in three VHL playoff games with Toros Neftekams, posting a goal and an assist and then added three assists in five MHL playoff games for Tolpar Ufa.

Selected 15th overall in last year's draft, Amirov had two goals and six points while serving as alternate captain for Russia at the 2021 World Juniors.