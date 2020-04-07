The Toronto Maple Leafs have themselves a new forward.

The team announced Tuesday morning that they have agreed to a one-year deal with Russian Alexander Barabanov for next season.

The Maple Leafs have signed forward Alexander Barabanov to a one-year entry level contract for the 2020-21 season.



The 25-year-old has spent the past seven seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League with St. Petersburg SKA.

Never drafted by an NHL team, Barabanov has spent the entirety of his seven-year professional career with St. Petersburg SKA.

The 2018-19 campaign was Barabanov’s best, when he produced 46 points (17 goals, 29 assists) in 58 games. His numbers took a dip in 2019-20 (11 goals, nine assists in 43 games), but that hasn’t affected the Leafs’ level of interest or changed what attracted them to Barabanov in the first place.

"He's strong. He's not tall (at 5-foot-10), but he's a very strong winger," Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said last week. "Tremendous playmaking ability, great skill level in tight. But one of the other things we like most about him is his ability to make plays under pressure and his ability to win pucks, protect pucks when people come after him and use his strength to be able to do that. So, he's a playmaking winger who also has the ability to finish at the net and we'll continue to pursue him as best we can."​

TSN’s Director of Scouting Craig Button said last week that in Barabanov, the Leafs would have a player who "works, has desire, and competes pretty well." Button sees him in the same vein as former Maple Leafs' forward Dmytro Timashov, who was a rotating healthy scratch on the team’s fourth line for 39 games this season before being placed on waivers and subsequently claimed by Detroit.

"I don’t think there’s downside to signing free agents like this," Button said. "Barabanov's a bottom-of-the-forward-group type player, so nothing ventured, nothing gained."

On the international stage, Barabanov skated for Russia at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korean, winning the gold medal in the final against Germany. Barabanov has represented Russia three times at the World Championships, recording four goals and 10 assists in 28 games.