Leafs sign C Engvall to two-year extension
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Pierre Engvall to a two-year, $2.5 million contract extension on Wednesday. The deal carries average annual value of $1.25 million.
The 23-year-old has seven goals and 14 points in 35 games this season, his first in the NHL.
A seventh-round pick of the Maple Leafs in 2014, Engvall spent the previous two seasons with the AHL's Toronto Marlies. He had seven goals and 16 points in 15 games with the Marlies before joining the Maple Leafs this season.
