The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Pierre Engvall to a two-year, $2.5 million contract extension on Wednesday.

The deal carries average annual value of $1.25 million.

Flat $1.25 million salary each season, also gives the Leafs another player eligible for the Seattle expansion draft https://t.co/MqgMBGTbWz — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 12, 2020

The 23-year-old has seven goals and 14 points in 35 games this season, his first in the NHL.

A seventh-round pick of the Maple Leafs in 2014, Engvall spent the previous two seasons with the AHL's Toronto Marlies. He had seven goals and 16 points in 15 games with the Marlies before joining the Maple Leafs this season.

More details to follow.