The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Jimmy Vesey to a one-year deal worth $900,000.

The 27-year-old scored 9 goals and added 11 assists over 64 games with the Buffalo Sabres in 2019-20, his only year with the team.

Vesey spent the first three seasons of his career with the New York Rangers, scoring 16 goals in his rookie campaign in 2016-17, followed by back-to-back seasons of 17 goals.