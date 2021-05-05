Ferraro and the OverDrive boys take a walk down ‘Robidas-island’ memory lane

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed KHL forward Kirill Semyonov to a one-year entry-level contract for the 2021-22 season.

Kirill Semyonov is fresh off a Gagarin Cup win with Avangard Omsk



KHL regular season: 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in 60 GP



Playoffs: Nine points (four goals, five assists) in 23 GP https://t.co/Gn9mQuzFp0 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) May 5, 2021

The 26-year-old scored 10 goals and 26 assists over 60 games wit the KHL's Avangard Omsk this season. Semyonov added four goals and five assists over 23 playoff games, helping Avangard win the Gagarin Cup as league champions.

Over 377 regular season KHL games, the Russian native has tallied 70 goals and 99 assists.