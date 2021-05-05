1h ago
Leafs sign F Semyonov to entry-level deal
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed KHL forward Kirill Semyono to a one-year entry-level contract for the 2021-22 season.
TSN.ca Staff
The 26-year-old scored 10 goals and 26 assists over 60 games wit the KHL's Avangard Omsk this season. Semyonov added four goals and five assists over 23 playoff games, helping Avangard win the Gagarin Cup as league champions.
Over 377 regular season KHL games, the Russian native has tallied 70 goals and 99 assists.