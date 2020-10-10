Dubas still looking to add 'power and presence' to Leafs D

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Travis Boyd to a one-year deal worth $700,000 on Saturday.

The 27-year-old played 24 games with the Washington Capitals last season, scoring three goals and adding seven assists. Boyd scored one goal over four playoff games.

In 85 career games with the Caps, the American has eight goals and 23 assists.

Boyd was selected in the sixth round of the 2011 NHL Draft by Washington.