The Toronto Maple Leafs announced a two-year, entry-level contract for forward Pontus Holmberg on Friday.

The 22-year-old native of Vasteras, Sweden was a sixth-round pick of the team in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Holmberg will return to his Vaxjo, his Swedish Hockey League club, for the 2021-22 season.

Vaxjo is coming off of an SHL Championship run in which Holmberg had seven goals and seven assists in 17 postseason contests and was named SHL Playoffs Most Valuable Player.

Holmberg has 19 goals and 31 assists in 146 games in the SHL.

Internationally, Holmberg has suited up for Tre Kronor on a pair of occasions - at the 2019 World Junior Hockey Championship in BC and the ongoing IIHF World Hockey Championship in Latvia.