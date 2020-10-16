Is Thornton the ‘old school guy’ the Leafs need in the room?

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed veteran centre Joe Thornton to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

Thornton, 41, had seven goals and 31 points in 70 games with the San Jose Sharks this past season.

Drafted first overall by the Boston Bruins at the 1997 NHL Draft, Thornton spent seven and a half seasons in Boston before being dealt to the Sharks on Nov. 30, 2005 in exchange for Marco Sturm, Wayne Primeau and Brad Stuart.

Thornton won the Hart Trophy and Art Ross Trophy in 2006. He won Olympic gold with Team Canada at the 2010 Olympic Games in Vancouver as well as two World Cup of Hockey titles in 2004 and 2016. Thornton is a six-time NHL All-Star.

He is coming off a one-year, $2 million contract.

The St. Thomas, Ont. native has 420 goals, 1,089 assists and 1,509 points in 1,636 career NHL games. He has 31 goals and 133 points in 179 playoff games.