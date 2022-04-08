The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Friday they have signed forward Max Ellis to a two-year contract that will begin in 2022-23.

The average annual value of the deal is $838,750, according to the team.

Ellis 22, recorded 16 goals and 12 assists in 39 games for Notre Dame in 2021-22.

Ellis will join the Toronto Marlies on a professional tryout for the remainder the regular season and Calder Cup playoffs.