The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed veteran forward Matt Read to a professional tryout, the club announced on Friday.

The 33-year-old Calgary native split last season between the Minnesota Wild and their AHL affiliate in Iowa.

He appeared in 12 NHL games, recording one goal.

Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Bemidji State, Read spent seven seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers.

His most productive season offensively came in 2013-14 when Read scored 22 goals.

In 449 career NHL games, Read has 88 goals and 100 assists.