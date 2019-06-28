Trade Bait: Moving Zaitsev is Leafs' best option to clear up cap space

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed restricted free agents Andreas Johnsson and Kasperi Kapanen to contract extensions on Friday.

Johnsson signed a four-year deal carrying an average annual value of $3.4 million, while Kapanen signed a three-year deal which carries a $3.2 million cap hit per season.

Johnsson, 24, scored 20 goals and posted 43 points for the Leafs this past season.

After being drafted in the seventh-round by Toronto Johnsson spent three seasons playing with Frolunda HC and two seasons with the Toronto Marlies before cracking the Leafs roster in 2017.

After playing nine games in the NHL during the 2017-18 season Johnsson singed a one-year $787,500 contract to stay in Toronto.

The Swedish winger has 22 goals and 46 points in 82 career NHL games.

The 22-year-old Kapanen scored career-highs in goals (20) and points (44) in 78 games this season.

Kapanen was drafted in the first round (22nd overall) by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2014 NHL Draft. He was traded to Toronto on July 1, 2015 along with Nick Spaling, Scott Harrington and a 2016 third-round pick in exchange for Phil Kessel, Tyler Biggs and Tim Erixon.

He is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract. The Finnish winger has 54 points in 133 NHL games.