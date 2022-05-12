Tavares, Matthews give Leafs 3-2 lead over Lightning after second period of Game 6

Leafs 'up against their own past' in compelling Game 6

After falling behind 2-0, the Toronto Maple Leafs scored three straight goals and hold a 3-2 lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning after the second period of Game 6.

Auston Matthews tipped home a point shot from Mark Giordano to get the Leafs on the board and cut into the Lightning lead.

John Tavares evened the game at 2-2 at the 19:26 mark of the second period, before firing home a second goal 26-seconds later to give the road team their first lead of the game.

The Leafs lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and will advance to the second round of the NHL playoffs for the first time since 2004 with a victory on Thursday.

Before the Leafs found the net, Anthony Cirelli scored shorthanded to double the Lightning’s advantage, using a spin move before firing the puck past Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell.

Forward Ondrej Palat broke the ice for the Lightning, finding the net at the 17:38 mark of the first period to give the two-time defending champions a 1-0 lead.