The NHL's Department of Player Safety handed down a number of fines Tuesday morning after a brawl erupted in the third period of Game 1 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning Monday night.

Toronto's Wayne Simmonds and Tampa's Corey Perry and Pat Maroon all received fines for unsportsmanlike conduct for their roles in the melee.

Simmonds and Maroon will fork over $2,250 and Perry will forfeit $2,500. All three are the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement, based on each player's salary.

Totalling the damage from Game 1 of #leafs-#TBLightning:



Kyle Clifford (boarding major, game misconduct, likely suspension)

Wayne Simmonds (10-minute misconduct, $2,250 fine)

Pat Maroon (10-minute misconduct, $2,250 fine)

Corey Perry (16 PIMs, $2,500 fine) — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 3, 2022

With the Maple Leafs leading comfortably in the third period en route to a 5-0 win, Perry and Simmonds had a brief confrontation with Leafs defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin jumping in shortly after. Simmonds then skated away and reengaged with the Lightning's Victor Hedman, leading to multiple fights and close to 80 penalty minutes combined between the two teams.

Jan Rutta of the Lightning skated off with a sizeable gash on his forehead and was one of six players to receive game misconducts, along with Morgan Rielly, Lyubushkin, Maroon, Simmonds and Perry.

Game 2 of their first-round series will go Wednesday night from Scotiabank Arena.