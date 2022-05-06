How much pressure is on Tavares to start producing?

It was all Toronto for the first 20 minutes of Game 3.

The Maple Leafs lead the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-0 at the end of the first period after goals from Morgan Rielly and Colin Blackwell.

Pat Maroon took a delay of game penalty that put the Maple Leafs up a man just under three minutes into the game. Toronto got Game 3's first goal near the end of the power play when Rielly put home a rebound Andrei Vasilevskiy couldn't get over on.

The Lightning had a chance of their own on the man-advantage a couple minutes late but the Leafs killed off an Ilya Lybushkin penalty and broke out on the rush once time expired. Off a three-on-two, Lybushkin fed Blackwell, who fired one past Vasilevskiy and into the open net to double the Leafs' lead.

The Maple Leafs controlled play for much of the opening frame, registering 16 shots compared to 10 from the Lightning.

Toronto took the opening game of the series 5-0 but the Lightning rebounded in a big way in Game 2, scoring three power-play goals en route to a 5-3 victory.

Game 4 will go Sunday night from Amalie Arena in Tampa.