Leafs 'up against their own past' in compelling Game 6

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning are headed to overtime tied 3-3 in Game 6.

Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov forced the extra frame, scoring at the 9:20 mark of the third period to pull the two-time defending champions even on home ice.

John Tavares scored twice in the final minute of the second period to give the Leafs their first lead of the game, after they fell behind 2-0.

Auston Matthews also scored for the Leafs in the second period, while Ondrej Palat and Anthony Cirelli have the other markers for the Lightning.

The Leafs lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and will advance to the second round of the NHL playoffs for the first time since 2004 with an overtime victory on Thursday.